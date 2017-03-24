What's Trending: Lollipop Lips, Hater, and the perfect place to take visitors

The Olive Crusted Alaskan Halibut is served with a sweet English pea puree, Miner's lettuce, and a spring salad.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to take friends visiting from out of town or wondering what new app everyone’s talking about, Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3’s Carla Marie have the latest with What’s Trending.

Look no further! This restaurant is the perfect spot to take friends and family visiting because it is SO Seattle and we love it. Steelhead Diner serves seasonal PNW food in the heart of Pike Place Market. And even though it’s called a “diner,” the food here will blow you away. Carla Marie comes here for the best fried chicken and gravy she’s ever had. Keiko had the hyper-season Olive Crusted Alaskan Halibut. And yes, it’s as delicious as it sounds. The fish just came into season and sits on a bed of sweet English pea puree, spring salad, and Miner’s Lettuce. Why can’t every meal be this incredible?

This is a real trend, not just a makeup mishap. Mac Cosmetics introduced the “lollipop lipstick” trend to the runways in February and it’s supposed to look like you just finished eating a sucker… But we beg to differ. As much as we love innovation, this looks like someone rubbed lipstick all over their face and didn’t have time to properly fix it. So, if you see someone walking around like this, it’s on purpose!

This might be the best dating app ever (or at least, the most hipster one). On the Hater app, you’re matched up with people who hate the same things as you. The app gives you topics to rate depending on how much you like/dislike them. So, if you hate the Yankees and DJ Khaled, the app will show you people with the same tastes. Sounds like the perfect match to us!

