Dru Bru at Snoqualmie Summit gives "Brewski" a whole new meaning. (Photo: Evening)

SNOQUALMIE PASS, WASH. - At the top of Snoqualmie Summit, there are some exciting places to feast...and toast...

The first must-see is a rustic little restaurant called Commonwealth, right off I-90. With its communal seating, and “ski lodge meets DOT” decor that perfectly fits its location, Commonwealth is both fuel stop, and gathering spot for travelers year round.

Next door is the only brewery in Washington to grace the top of a mountain pass. Dru Bru's owner Dru Ernst uses unfiltered water from Snoqualmie Summit snow to make his beers, which are available at sea level, but they're pretty tasty at 3000 feet.

Suddenly, "brewski" gets a whole new meaning!