What's with the giant yellow duck in Tacoma?

It's not every day you see a six-story rubber duck in Tacoma. Mama Duck is just one of the very big attractions at Festival of Sail, which is expected to draw as many as 200-thousand people along the Thea Foss Waterway this weekend.

KING 10:57 AM. PDT June 17, 2017

