What's Up This Week - Week of 6/15

Father's Day is this weekend and if you need some ideas on what to do with your dad, Evening's Jim Dever has some suggestions, featuring: Van's Warped Tour, Fremont Solstice Parade, Eddie Izzard, and Here Lies Love.

KING 8:16 PM. PDT June 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories