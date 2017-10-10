Matt Hoffman, Master Distiller, Westland Distillery

Westland Distillery is the largest single malt whiskey distillery in America. In 2016, they were awarded the prestigious "Craft Producer of the Year" from Scottish-based, "Whiskey Magazine."

"We're not trying to replicate Scottish whiskey in the United States. We want to make a distinctly American style of whiskey. We wanna make Pacific NW style of whiskey. And that's what we're trying to do here. And we think we can do it as good or even better than the guys in Scotland." -- Matt Hoffman, Westland Master Distiller

Westland Distillery

2931 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134

(206) 767-7250



