Western Washington corn mazes raise money for families in need

Corn mzaes raise money for charity. (Photo: KING)

Fall is here. It's officially time for sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, and corn mazes!

This year, two local farms have teamed up with the 28 McDonald's operators in Western Washington to raise money for families in need.

Both Stocker and Schilter Farms have created corn mazes featuring the Ronald McDonald House logo. The proceeds from the mazes will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Washington and Alaska, which works to alleviate the financial strain that caring for a sick child can have on families.

The Stocker Farm maze runs through October 31. Tickets cost $9.95 on weekdays and $13.95 on weekends. The farm is located in Snohomish.

The Schilter Family Farm maze also operates through October 30th. Tickets will run $7 on weekdays and $12 on weekends. The farm is located just outside of Olympia in the Nisqually Valley.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV