West Seattle inventor Darren Conway says his bikeboards make tight turns. (Photo: kingtv)

WEST SEATTLE, WASH. - Hybrids are supposed to save the planet, right?

How about a hybrid that doesn't use gas or electricity?

That's exactly what West Seattle's Darren Conway invented when he came up with the bikeboard.

Conway Bikeboards are Darren's answer for those who want to go half bike, half longboard.

"It's really insanely popular. Everywhere we go people stop. They point. They don't even try to be shy about it. They're like, what is that?!" he says.

You can buy one for $295. Or rent one at Alki Kayak Tours.

Bikeboards sell for $295. (Photo: Picasa)

Darren says Conway Bikeboards are completely customizable. Here he attached a board for the whole family! (Photo: kingtv)

