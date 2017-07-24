KING
We'll never get Bordeaux of DeLille Cellars

Kim Holcomb takes us to Maison Delille Wine Cellars in Kirkland.

Meghan Stewart, KING 7:30 PM. PDT July 24, 2017

WOODINVILLE, WASH. - DeLille Cellars is best known for the Bordeaux-style wines, but they've recently started gaining attention for more than just their red blends... Their venue.

The boutique winery was started in 1992, making it 25-years-old, and they have special events going on all year long.

The beautiful grounds of the winery are very popular for weddings. In fact, Seattle Bride Magazine recently picked DeLille Cellars as the "Best Outdoor Wedding Venue" for the seventh year in a row.

See more of the Seattle Bride Magazine Best of 2017 winners here

(425) 489-0544
14421 Redmond-Woodinville Rd NE, Woodinville, WA 98072

 

