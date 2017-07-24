We'll never get Bordeaux of DeLille Cellars

DeLille Cellars focuses on red blends made in the Bordeaux tradition.

WOODINVILLE, WASH. - DeLille Cellars is best known for the Bordeaux-style wines, but they've recently started gaining attention for more than just their red blends... Their venue.

The boutique winery was started in 1992, making it 25-years-old, and they have special events going on all year long.

The beautiful grounds of the winery are very popular for weddings. In fact, Seattle Bride Magazine recently picked DeLille Cellars as the "Best Outdoor Wedding Venue" for the seventh year in a row.

DeLille Cellars rests on 10 acres of land.

See more of the Seattle Bride Magazine Best of 2017 winners here.

DeLille Cellars

(425) 489-0544

14421 Redmond-Woodinville Rd NE, Woodinville, WA 98072

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV