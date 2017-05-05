Welcome To My Neighborhood: Marcus Trufant shows us his Tacoma

Marcus Trufant was a Seahawks cornerback for ten years, but he never let NFL stardom go to his head. The Tacoma native takes us on a tour of his hometown to the places that shaped his life, and that he continues to support.

First up, Wilson High School where Marcus was a solid student and three-sport varsity athlete.

"The old picture with the long hair and the big baggy suit and everything," said Marcus as he pointed at an old photo in the school.

He's still pretty famous around here, and Principal Dan Besette has remained a friend of the Trufant family, which also includes NFL siblings Desmond and Isaiah.

"We all played with the same coach," said Trufant.

And coach Don Clegg is still here, too.

The weight room has been upgraded since Marcus was here.

Next up, a quick stop at a favorite restaurant.

"I just like the ambience," said Trufant.

Asado on Tacoma's trendy Sixth Ave.

"Skewers is what I really like," said Trufant.

Then it's on to the place that started it all. The Al Davies Boys and Girls Club.

"In fifth grade I came over here, and this is where I put on my first helmet," said Trufant.

"[I] actually used to stutter," said Trufant. "So my first football coach, she made me the quarterback so I would have to speak to everybody."

Tacoma is the place that shaped a great athlete. But it also created a great man.

