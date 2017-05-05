Welcome To My Neighborhood: Marcus Trufant shows us his Tacoma

Marcus Trufant was a Seahawks cornerback for ten years, but he never let NFL stardom go to his head. The Tacoma native takes us on a tour of his hometown to the places that shaped his life, and that he continues to support.

KING 8:14 PM. PDT May 05, 2017

