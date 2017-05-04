Welcome To My Neighborhood: Governor Jay Inslee on Olympia's Capitol Campus

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee shows KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever around the Capitol Campus in Olympia.

What better way to cruise the capitol than with the governor as your guide? Jay Inslee shows us around the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia.

Here are just a few things we'll learn:

The governor has a 42-star flag hanging on his office wall. There are very few of them in existence because the 43rd state, Wyoming, entered the union just after Washington.

The governor is an avid painter and photographer. We'll see some of his work on the tour.



One of Governor Inslee's favorite presidents once sat in the same chair he uses today.

The number of steps at the front of the Legislative Building represents a statistic from the state's history.

The governor's residence has its own bee hive and garden.

The fountain at the capitol has a Copenhagen connection.

The campus' Moon Tree has literally been to the moon. (Sort of.)

