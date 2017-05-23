The SLO Farmer's Market shuts down the city's main street and draws thousands of visitors every Thursday evening.

SEATTLE – From the food, to the wine, to the big house on the hill, here's a must-do list for San Luis Obispo County, California.

#1 Bubblegum Alley

It's about 10 years older than Seattle's Gum Wall in Pike Place Market. You'll find it tucked off the main drag in the heart of San Luis Obispo. Each year, thousands of people leave their marks on the questionable but well-loved passageway.



#2 Wine Tasting

"SLO wine country" is now home to 300 wineries, in the Edna and Arroyo valleys. The Edna Valley is just 3 miles from the ocean, and the cool climate yields delicious chardonnay and pinot noir. That’s where you’ll find Claiborne & Churchill winery – their vintages aren’t available in Washington State, so take time for a tasting.



#3 Hearst Castle

About an hour north of the city of San Luis Obispo, you'll find the Central Coast's most famous mansion. With more than 90,000 square feet of buildings, 120 acres of gardens, and outdoor Grecian swimming pools, the property is truly awe-inspiring. It's recommended you buy tour tickets online - they sell out quickly!



#4 Farm to Table Dining

The fresh food cuisine scene is booming in SLO CAL. Restaurants and gourmet marketplaces like SLO Provisions feature seasonal menus, depending on what local farmers are selling.

#5 SLO Farmer’s Market

The market is bigger than anything you'll see in Seattle - the city's main street shuts down for hours to accommodate the event every Thursday evening. More than 120 vendors are on hand, along with musicians and non-profits. The stores along the streets also stay open, so there’s an array of shopping options.

#5 Santa Maria-style BBQ

This kind of barbeque is exclusive to the Central Coast. It’s typically tri-tip steak grilled over an open flame with oak wood. The meat gets a nice char, and is traditionally served with pico de gallo salsa rather than barbeque sauce. There are a variety of vendors to choose from, but F. Mclintock's tends to attract big lines with their colorful ordering system.

San Luis Obispo is now two short hours from Seattle by plane, thanks to a new non-stop service by Alaska Airlines.

