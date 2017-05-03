Wed Weigh In - Share your last pet photo!

This is an easy (and totally fun) Wednesday weigh in: show us the last pet photo you took and tell us the story behind it!

KING 7:48 PM. PDT May 03, 2017

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.   Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.  Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

Trending Stories
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories