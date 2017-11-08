Wed 11/8 - BobaKhan Toys, BOWW Reveal Week - Full Episode

Jim Dever hosts from BobaKhan toys

Featuring: BobaKhan Toys, Jenny Cookie, Oak Table Cafe's record-breaking Egg-crackers, preview the Goodwill Glitter Sale, Brides for a Cause, SNIFF Seattle Dog Walkers, The Barking Lounge, how the stars of Murder on the Orient Express travel, and the Festival of Trees.

Here are all of the 2017 BEST of Western Washington winners announced on tonight's show, Congrats!

BEST Toy Store, BobaKhan Toys and Collectibles

BEST Bakery, Jenny Cookies Bake Shop

BEST Cookies, Jenny Cookies Bake Shop

BEST Breakfast, The Oak Table Cafe Sequim

BEST Antiques, Finders Keepers Antique Mall

BEST Comics, Gabi's Olympic Cards & Comics

BEST Furniture, The Old Cannery Furniture Warehouse

BEST Garden Center, McLendon Hardware

BEST Wedding Caterer, Maverick Catering

BEST Wedding Rings, Goldmine Design

BEST Wedding Venue, Hidden Meadows

BEST Dog Walker, SNIFF Seattle Dog Walkers

BEST Pet Boarding, Barking Lounge

Keep your eyes peeled, we're announcing winners all week! www.king5.com/best #BOWW #RevealWeek #2017Winner

