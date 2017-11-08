KING
Wed 11/8 - BobaKhan Toys, BOWW Reveal Week - Full Episode

KING 8:01 PM. PST November 08, 2017

Featuring:  BobaKhan Toys, Jenny Cookie, Oak Table Cafe's record-breaking Egg-crackers,  preview the Goodwill Glitter Sale, Brides for a Cause, SNIFF Seattle Dog Walkers, The Barking Lounge, how the stars of Murder on the Orient Express travel, and the Festival of Trees. 

Here are all of the 2017 BEST of Western Washington winners announced on tonight's show, Congrats! 
 
BEST Toy Store, BobaKhan Toys and Collectibles
BEST Bakery, Jenny Cookies Bake Shop
BEST Cookies, Jenny Cookies Bake Shop
BEST Breakfast, The Oak Table Cafe Sequim
BEST Antiques, Finders Keepers Antique Mall
BEST Comics, Gabi's Olympic Cards & Comics
BEST Furniture, The Old Cannery Furniture Warehouse
BEST Garden Center, McLendon Hardware
BEST Wedding Caterer, Maverick Catering
BEST Wedding Rings, Goldmine Design
BEST Wedding Venue, Hidden Meadows
BEST Dog Walker, SNIFF Seattle Dog Walkers
BEST Pet Boarding, Barking Lounge
 
KING

Seattle Festival of Trees celebrates its 40th anniversary

KING

Jenny Cookies Bake Shop - Voted 2017 BEST

KING

BobaKhan Toys and Collectibles goes where no toy store has gone before - Voted 2017's BEST

KING

Father Daughter Duo from Silverdale's Oak Table Cafe Break Egg Cracking Record - Voted 2017's BEST

KING

A sneak peek of the five most coveted items at this year's Goodwill Glitter Sale

KING

Barking Lounge is a dog's favorite hangout - Voted 2017's BEST

KING

Sniff Seattle's tips for Dog Walking - Voted 2017's BEST

KING

Stars of 'Murder on the Orient Express' share their travel pet peeves

