Wed 11/8 - BobaKhan Toys, BOWW Reveal Week - Full Episode

Featuring: BobaKhan Toys, Jenny Cookie, Oak Table Cafe's record-breaking Egg-crackers, preview the Goodwill Glitter Sale, Brides for a Cause, SNIFF Seattle Dog Walkers, The Barking Lounge, how the stars of Murder on the Orient Express travel, and the Festival of Trees.
Here are all of the 2017 BEST of Western Washington winners announced on tonight's show, Congrats!
BEST Toy Store, BobaKhan Toys and Collectibles
BEST Bakery, Jenny Cookies Bake Shop
BEST Cookies, Jenny Cookies Bake Shop
BEST Breakfast, The Oak Table Cafe Sequim
BEST Antiques, Finders Keepers Antique Mall
BEST Comics, Gabi's Olympic Cards & Comics
BEST Furniture, The Old Cannery Furniture Warehouse
BEST Garden Center, McLendon Hardware
BEST Wedding Caterer, Maverick Catering
BEST Wedding Rings, Goldmine Design
BEST Wedding Venue, Hidden Meadows
BEST Dog Walker, SNIFF Seattle Dog Walkers
BEST Pet Boarding, Barking Lounge
