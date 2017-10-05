Wed 10/4 - Tacoma Film Festival - KING 5 Evening, Full Episode

Saint Bryan hosts. Featuring: Bill Nye the Science Guy opens the Tacoma Film Festival, Moana at Aulani, DareDever Knife Fire dancing, Abe the Therapy Dog retires from Seattle Children's, Blade Runner 2049's Harrison Ford & Ryan Gosling, E. Smith Merc

KING 2:31 PM. PDT October 05, 2017

