Washington Shoe Company still making a splash

Washington Shoe Company designs styles for every age.

KENT, WASH. - One of the oldest Seattle companies creates the newest styles for your feet.

Washington Shoe Company was founded in 1891 by a German shoemaker to provide boots for the Gold Rush. 125 years later moms and their kids wear their boots.

Four generations of Moehrings have run the company as a manufacturer then wholesaler then importer to what is now a design and marketing business run out of their Kent warehouse.

"It's always been for the family. Every sale, every win we would get not only the excitement of hey I finally got that customer to buy from us. But we also get to come home and tell the parents about it," says Vice President Mark Moehring.

They say even though they work together and see each other all the time, they still like each other! And they vacation together.

"Learn how to communicate, listen and respect." says Rob Moehring, the company chairman.

Washington Shoe Company

5530 S 226th St

Kent, WA 98032

(253) 234-3000

