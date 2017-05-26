This was the first trip for Puget Sound Honor Flight featuring veterans from the Korean War.

SEATTLE - Puget Sound Honor Flight is recognizing the sacrifices men and women of the armed forces make by taking them on one final mission -- a trip to Washington DC to see the memorials in their honor.

A group of veterans from World War II, the Vietnam War, and the Korean War traveled to the nation's capital for a two-day trip starting on May 20.

The free trip started off with a police escort to the National World War II Memorial where hundreds of people were waiting with applause.

"It's kind of overwhelming," said veteran Bob Swanson. "This brings back the sacrifices that were made over the years."

"It's the end of a perfect life for me, it's just spectacular for me," added another veteran. "I knew I was going to blubber like a baby when I got here."

Next stop on the honor flight's agenda: the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

"It's emotional," said veteran Glenn Sharp. "I'm a little bit tearful because Korea -- that was my war -- it was the forgotten war."

Veterans were also taken to the Navy Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Women and Military Service for America Memorial, and the Airforce Memorial.

"The honor flight is just one of the greatest things that ever happened to me," said one vet," because I think sometimes vets just kind of get put aside and forgotten once they get home,"

Each veteran agrees that the Puget Sound Honor Flight is a special experience and they all feel like one big family.

