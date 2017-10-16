Vote for this year's #EveHalloweenHouse!

"Hauntlake" Trick or Treat House in Montlake

SEATTLE - At Evening, we love Halloween. That's why this year our Oct. 30 show will be hosted at a viewers' home!

The nominations are in, and we have our three finalists for this year's #EveHalloweenHouse!

The first finalist is Grimm Manor on Columbine Court in Lacey. This one had quite a few nominations and we spotted a creepy clown on the property... so beware.

Second is the Eyeball House in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood. Homeowner and dad Eric says decorating for Halloween is a family affair. Even his five-year-old daughter looks forward to it every year!

The final finalist we have this year is Hauntlake, also known as the Trick or Treat House in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood. This year's theme is "Dia de los Muertos" and the skeletons there are collecting canned food donations for the Chicken Soup Brigade.





It's up to you, our viewers, to decide where the show will be filmed this year on Monday, Oct. 30!

To vote, just head over to our KING 5 Evening Facebook page and comment on our pinned post with your nominee -- Grimm Manor in Lacey, Eyeball House in Magnolia or the Hauntlake Trick or Treat House in Montlake.

No matter who wins, try to visit them all to celebrate the spookiest day of the year!

