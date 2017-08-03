Sun and shade at Renton's Henry Moses Aquatic Center

Henry Moses Aquatic Center in Renton Opens this Weekend.

RENTON, WASH. - The bulls of Pamplona got nothing on the sun-bathers of Renton. When the gates open on a sunny day, it's every shade seeker for themselves.

For more than 10 years, the Henry Moses Aquatic Center has drawn sun and fun types from all over. They come for 26-foot-high blue and orange water slides, the wave machine with its 3-foot-high swells and the lazy river ride.

But mostly, they just come for the fun.

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

(425) 430-6780

1719 SE Maple Valley Hwy

Renton, WA 981057

The Henry Moses Aquatic Center is open seasonally, mid-June through Labor Day.

