Viennese kaffeehaus in Lynnwood rejects customized coffee movement

The flat white at The Vienna Coffee Company is described as "double espresso and cleverly microfoamed milk served only as a proper 6 ounce."

LYNNWOOD, WASH. - Across the street from a busy park and ride, Viennese coffee is finding a foothold in Western Washington.

"It is deceptive, outside is very average and mundane,” said Duane Stenson, Director of The Vienna Coffee Company. “Inside is what we attempt to be a different world."

The “kaffeehaus” is based on ones located in the historic First District of Vienna, Austria.

The barista, known as a “kaffee maestro,” trained in Vienna, and the medium-body beans are imported from Austria’s 150-year-old Julius Meinl roasting company.

"We want to give people a unique experience, compared to what they're used to in Seattle,” Stenson said.

Tradition is of utmost importance - which is why customers are asked to follow a few simple rules.

First: don't be in a rush.

"If they state they're in a hurry, we politely remind them this isn't a place to be in a hurry,” Stenson said. "A coffee house is meant for you to come in and relax and converse and have an intellectual conversation, it's not to get in and get out."

Management also expects items to be ordered using the proper pronunciations, in Viennese German.

Finally, customers are encouraged to order strictly off the menu. This isn't a "make it your way" kind of place, and vanilla lattes are frowned upon.

If the guidelines seem strict, the clientele isn't complaining.

"The coffee's amazing,” said regular customer Michelle Noble. “Once you get past figuring out what you're going to order, you can count on it being a really good cup of coffee."

The Vienna Coffee Company is on Ash Way in Lynnwood, and is open seven days a week.

Management is looking to open a second location in Bellevue.

