VidCon 2017 Video Conference

ANAHEIM, CA - VidCon, the world’s largest online video conference, is a gathering of fans, creators and industry leaders invested in the most powerful cultural force since the invention of the motion picture — digital video. The conference brings together YouTubers and their fans.

The conference is held each summer in Anaheim, California, and assembles veteran and amateur creators, working professionals, and industry influencers for three days of celebration, introspection, and discussion.

Also, VidCon, CrowdRise, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation challenged top YouTube creators to inspire and motivate the next wave of advocates to tackle global poverty.

Evening reporter Jose Cedeno teamed up with a group of Seattle artists and jumped right in to help promote the International Rescue Committee creating a YouTube video “Remove your mask”.

