Vegan dontus, in home massages, and fun twitter battles - #WhatsTrending

The #CuteAnimalTweetOff may be the best thing yet to happen to twitter.

SEATTLE - Staying up to date on the latest social media trends and cool new products is hard, especially when you're busy trying to catch up with the trends that just happened! It can be overwhelming, which is why Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie team up every week to bring you the newest in #WhatsTrending!

Vegan has never tasted so good. Seriously. If we told you Mighty-O Donuts makes organic, vegan donuts, you would probably shrug it off, but take our word for it and just go! We promise you won't regret it. We tried the French Toast donut and an Apple Fritter. One word: YUM. Not to mention, the entire idea behind the shop is to be super eco-conscious. They have a zero-trash policy and try to source everything for local stores. Stop in and hang for a few hours or grab a mini-donut to go. What's more to love?

Treat yo' self. That's the entire idea behind Zeel. It's a monthly subscription (or one time use) app that allows you to schedule in home massages. Super simple -- pick the type of massage and time and you're ready to go. Use the app enough and they'll even give you your own compact massage table so you never have to worry about using someone else's.

Try not to cry because this might be the greatest thing ever to grace the Twitter-sphere. A bunch of zoos across the nation got into a battle over who could tweet the most adorable animal picture. We're talking baby Orangutans, tiny Pandas, playing Tiger cubs, and so much more. We're admittedly a little biased, but we think Seattle Aquarium's baby otter picture is the clear winner.

