Valentine's facial uses chocolate, roses, and strawberries

SEATTLE - Looking for a last minute gift idea for your Valentine? Here’s a pretty sweet spa treatment at the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle.

What better way to treat your valentine than the gift of relaxation -- and skin rejuvination.

"It's an amazing gift,” said Spa Director Scott Studstill. “Once a year, you have the chance to get a facial like this."

This is a facial unlike any other.

"We've combined all the best elements of valentine’s Day with the roses, chocolate, strawberries,” said Studstill. “We all love to have those around us, and equally we would love to have it on our skin as well. It's just so great for your skin and it's a real luxurious facial."

Those indulgent ingredients are actually embedded in the products. There's a rose cleanser, a strawberry exfoliatant and chocolate mask. And the aromas are so sweet, you'll want to eat it.

“I wouldn't, but it is organic so you really are putting on some of the best stuff on your skin,” said Studstill. "Each one of them has different antioxidants and different elements that will help your skin."

And this is the kind of gift, that will keep on giving.

"You're going to leave here, your skins going to be more hydrated, you're going to have some of those wrinkles gone, and you're going to feel sikly smooth,” said Stustill. "It’s a way to say ‘I appreciate you,’ and you really can't go wrong with a spa day. When you walk through the doors you can kind of let everything go and just really take advantage of a day off. We all really need that."

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

Monday – Sunday, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

99 Union Street, Seattle, WA, 98101

(206) 749-7000

