UW's Kelsey Plum plays a game of trick shots

Michael King, KING 7:30 PM. PST February 27, 2017

SEATTLE - Washington Husky women's basketball player Kelsey Plum is no stranger when it comes to making shots. She is, after all, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Women's Basketball history.

So what would happen if Evening reporter Michael King challenged her to a game of trick shots? And you can forget about calling it Horse, they're playing a round of D-A-W-G!

