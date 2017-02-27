UW's Kelsey Plum plays a game of trick shots

SEATTLE - Washington Husky women's basketball player Kelsey Plum is no stranger when it comes to making shots. She is, after all, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Women's Basketball history.
So what would happen if Evening reporter Michael King challenged her to a game of trick shots? And you can forget about calling it Horse, they're playing a round of D-A-W-G!
