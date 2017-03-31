UW Cherry Blossoms inspire music

The Cherry Blossoms in UW's Quad come into bloom every Spring.

The Cherry Blossoms in the University of Washington Quad are at peak bloom right now. The gorgeous flowers signify Spring time in Seattle, inspire Instagram pictures, and even, music.

Yung Lu is studying for her doctorate degree in UW’s Physics Program, but she started to learn the cello when she was a young girl.

“I’m playing Bach Cello Suite 1, Prelude,” said Lu as she pulled out her instrument. “It’s the first piece I played when I was only 9-years-old.”

Lu says the weather in Seattle reminds her of her hometown.

“There are a lot of mountains, trees, rain, and little flowers in my hometown,” said Lu. “So, it makes me think it’s very similar with Seattle.”

And the Cherry Blossoms fit perfectly into that equation. The colors of the Cherry Blossoms create a sense of happiness for Lu.

“It feels alive, it’s more colorful,” said Lu. “And I have more imagination for the music.”

The environment around Lu inspires her music and choices.

“Like the little words from the Bach Cherry Blossom,” said Lu as she played a colorful tune. “You can’t not like that.”

And she enjoys her walks around the Quad during the full bloom as much as she does the music.

“Everything makes me so happy every day to make more beautiful music,” said Lu.

If you can’t get to UW to see the blossoms in person, you can follow the Cherry Blossoms on Twitter or watch a livestream on UWTV’s YouTube channel.

© 2017 KING-TV