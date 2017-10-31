Got a lot of candy? Use it for science experiments with your kids.

"Candy Experiments" by Loralee Leavitt

KIRKLAND, WASH. - Having hand fulls of candy leftover after Halloween or Easter can be a problem for a lot of parents: you don't want it to all go to waste nor want your kids to eat it all.

One mom from Kirkland, Wash. has the perfect fix.

Loralee Leavitt's four-year-old daughter Rebecca sat surprisingly focused unwrapping candy since she doesn't plan on eating any.

"My mom's candy that's in the cupboard are all for experiments," said Rebecca.

The Leavitts found a new way to enjoy leftover candy... by destroying it.

It all began when Rebecca's older sister Katherine asked their mom what would happen if she put Nerds in water.

"She was willing to destroy all of her Halloween candy," said Loralee. "So then I was all for it, we covered the table with bowls of water and just started throwing candy in to see what happened."

She started seeing ways to teach real science with these candy experiments. Loralee was hooked and all the kids were happy to sacrifice their candy for the cause.

They've learned that the M's on M&M's float, baking soda makes Warheads fizzle and carbonated water makes candy hearts 'dance.'

Loralee decided to consult scientists about the family's discoveries -- and later published them in a book called Candy Experiments.

Her ideas are taking off. They're used by homeschoolers, museum curators and parents of diabetics.

But Loralee's kids still think it's cool, too.

It's a new way to satisfy a sweet tooth -- through science.

