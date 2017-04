Urban Reclamations, in Seattle's SODO neighborhood.

Urban Reclamations in Seattle creates custom, handmade furniture using locally sourced reclaimed hardwood married and matched with steel.

"Why reclaimed wood? Because reclaimed wood has a soul. Reclaimed wood has a past; it has a history," said owner Patrick LaMear.

Urban Reclamations

(206) 659 - 6477

1729 1st Ave South

Seattle WA 98134

© 2017 KING-TV