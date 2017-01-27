Up in the air at Wings and Waves Waterpark
The Wings and Waves Waterpark at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum is home to ten waterslides and more than two thousand feet of slippery sliding surfaces. Four of the waterslides begin from inside a retired Boeing 747...a 350-thousand pound cargo p
KING 8:48 PM. PST January 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
King County Sheriff on immigration order
-
President's expected ban on some refugees
-
RAW: SkyKING over massive apartment building fire in Lynnwood
-
Public can weigh in on future of dams
-
Victims of Lynnwood fire
-
Crews battle 3-alarm Lynnwood fire
-
Nisqually tribe won't fish chum after historic decision
-
Man killed after confronting car prowler
-
Pound pups help detect trafficked wildlife
More Stories
-
Business fined for denying employee use of service dogJan 27, 2017, 5:54 p.m.
-
Celebrate the Lunar New Year around the Puget SoundJan 27, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
-
Flu deaths up to 114 in WashingtonJan 27, 2017, 2:37 p.m.