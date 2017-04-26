Unreal Estate: The Bachman Estate in Lynden

King-TV's Michael King at the Bachman Estate.

What does a 1970's rock 'n' roll star do when he hits it big? He builds a mansion of course. That's what Randy Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive fame did in 1975. Now his former home in Lynden is on the market.

The Bachman Estate includes a recording studio, basketball court, pool and even a bowling alley.

Beatle George Harrison is rumored to have stayed in the guest room with its hidden door.

Bachman hasn't owned the 8-bedroom tudor since the late 80's, but when he did, the studio hosted names like Frank Sinatra and the Beach Boys.

The 15-thousand square foot mansion just south of the Canadian border is listed at $4.3 million.





