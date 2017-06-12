Shoreline's "Chapel Lane" estate is currently listed at $5.8 million.

SEATTLE - We're taking you on a tour of this sweeping Shoreline estate with gorgeous interiors and some surprising ties to the presidency.

The home was constructed between 1927 and 1928 for the railway heir Langdon Henry, and it was designed by Elizabeth Ayer, the first licensed female architect in the state of Washington. Ayer's work was greatly informed by her interest in classical architectural forms and European travel, as evidenced by the house's enduring architectural details.

'Every time I walk in this house, I feel like I've been transported back another century or two,' said broker Lisa Woolverton. 'And I really feel like I'm in Europe, somewhere in the English countryside. It has that evocative feeling I've never felt in another house.'

The interiors, while complementing Ayer's architectural details, were designed by the renowned firm Parish Hadley. The name may not sound familiar, but this eclectic mix of styles, patterns and textures might; Parish Hadley also worked with Jackie Kennedy to design the Oval Office and private spaces of the Kennedy White House!





This Shoreline mansion's presidential connection gets even more interesting when we learn that George and Laura Bush once spent the night in the home's upstairs 'Raspberry Room.'

In its elegant dining room, you'll find a table at which the Queen of England most likely sat, as it once belonged to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. And the classic walnut library even has its own secret room; take a peek inside if you can figure out how to open it (even the brokers are stumped!)

The estate occupies more than four acres of exquisite formal gardens set amidst a backdrop of unspoiled forest. The mansion itself stretches over 11,000 square feet, containing 14 bedrooms and eight baths.

'Can't get work like this done anymore,' said broker Mary Norris. 'They can copy it, but it's never reproduced quite like this.'

The home is currently listed at $5.8 million.

Check out our gallery below for more photos of Shoreline's presidential palace!





