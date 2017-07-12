Unreal Estate: Olympia home comes with its own ski lake

This Olympia house comes with Lake Have-A-Ski, a tournament waterski lake.

OLYMPIA, WASH. - It might as well be called a funhouse.

"It's chill. It's relaxing. It makes you just wanna have fun and forget about the rest of your life and just play on the water," said Abbey Realty broker Jami Downing.

This Olympia property includes its own competition waterski lake, an airplane hangar, a boathouse and multiple guest houses.

Downing called it the "most beautiful, amazing property" she's ever shown.

It's kind of like living at a summer camp. Two ski boats, standup paddleboards, kayaks and other water toys are included in the sale.

The place is just a 15-minute drive from downtown Olympia. It's being offered at $2,995,000.

