Unreal Estate: Lawton Wood Estate

SEATTLE - It feels like you're in a land far, far away in this house on the edge of Discovery Park. But you're actually just about a 10-minute drive from downtown Seattle.

A fancy Italian sports car feels right at home here at the Lawton Wood Estate.

“It's unlike anything I've ever had the opportunity to market,” said Sotheby’s broker Moira Holley.

Holley’s been selling homes for more than two decades. She gets requests often to hold events here like Ferrari is doing today.





The exterior of the estate.

Featured in coffee table books about dream homes, the core of this prairie craftsman was built in 1919, but recent improvements make it feel new.

It is also thought to be the oldest residential pool in Seattle. The hot-tub is surrounded by hidden sound, and you wouldn't be surprised to see unicorns gallop past as you explore the grounds.

The natural, artesian waterfall is just steps away from a tree house constructed around an ancient red cedar.

The cathedral ceilings feature fir tree beams salvaged from old ships out of Whidbey Island, and as you walk in, there is a place where you can wash your dog. It has a shower for the dog and a yoga room for the humans. There's even a TV over the dinosaur egg tub.

The entire home is a polished work of art, just minutes from the big city.

