Unreal Estate: Georgia Strait Estate

The real estate market is skyrocketing in Seattle. But what do $18 million dollars buy way out of town in Birch Bay, Wash., just four miles from the Canadian Border? The Georgia Strait Estate!

It's 66 acres surrounding an English Tudor with a southern twist.

There's a gazebo imported from Italy, fixtures from all over Europe and an archway in the downstairs sports bar from the RMS Olympic, one of the sister ships to the Titanic.

If you want it, Windermere's Michael Doyle will gladly sell it to you!





