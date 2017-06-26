Unreal Estate: Clyde Hill's Hinoki House lets the outside in

The Hinoki House in Clyde Hill includes walls that disappear. Murasaki the cat is prowling the grounds on the right.

It is a house with walls that disappear. The Hinoki House in Bellevue's Clyde Hill neighborhood is more than a house; it is a work of art.

The award-winning, Asian-inspired contemporary was built in 2007 by former Microsoft Exec Jim Ewel and his wife Ann. They collaborated with architect Rex Hohlbein and landscape architect Randy Allworth.

"We wanted to blur the distinction between outside and inside." says Jim.

They describe it as a choreography between house and its surroundings.

It is offered at $6.2 Million dollars. Coldwell Banker's Carol Truex would be thrilled to sell it to you!

