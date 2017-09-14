Unreal Esate: Beach house of dreams on Hat Island

Your new beach house comes with 130 feet of waterfront.

Ever had a whale... in your front yard? It's an annual happening at our latest featured home on Unreal Estate.

"You can always see the gray whales coming here. They'll be right off the beach, couple hundred feet away or closer," said Bud Lofgren, a longtime Hat Island resident who'll be glad to sell you the place.

He's the broker representing the property on the north side of the island with views of Everett and Mt. Baker.

Every room in the house has an ocean view.

The 1800-square-foot beauty was built in 2002 and sits on a point that juts out into the sea.

High-end homes on 130 feet of beach around the Sound generally go for a million or more. This one is priced at $489,000, as Hat Island is only accessible by boat and has a limited-schedule ferry (but the whales don't seem to mind).

