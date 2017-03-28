Unreal collection of earth made masterpieces

Collector Richard Berger with a giant crystal from his Masterpieces of the Earth collection (Photo: Evening)

Most people start a collection for fun, but Seattle resident Richard Berger accidentally made it a career.

"It's not something that my high school guidance counselor recommended as a career path."

It was while on a sabbatical from medical school in the late 1960's that Berger came face to face with his future.

"I ran into some prospectors in Wyoming and saw my first crystals and it was like my world changed. I didn't know what I was looking at. I was so powerfully impacted by it. I'm going, there's something here for me."

Over decades, Berger amassed a collection he calls, Masterpieces of the Earth. Some consider it to be the finest private collection of giant natural crystals, and other earth made artifacts in the world.

Berger wants to share his one-of-a-kind collection with the world. He's hoping a buyer will acquire the collection and put it on display in a planetarium-like setting. Preferably right here in the Northwest.

"There's quite a number of people interested in China and Las Vegas and some interest now in London in this collection, but it would be extraordinary to have it here as a permanent fixture in Seattle as a destination site that I think we become a world destination site."

So while artists can try as they might, Berger says nothing can compare to the earth-made beauty only time can create.

"They go back millions of years long before humans ever walked the earth and they're here now."

If you would like more info on acquiring the Masterpieces of the Earth Collection click here.

