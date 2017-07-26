University of Washington startup Samshék makes affordable custom fashions for all shapes and sizes

SEATTLE - A fashion revolution is being launched from a University of Washington dorm room. And it's making small, medium and large obsolete.

21-year-old UW Senior Abhishek Bajaj started Samshék because he knew the next clothing trend wasn't coming from the runway:

‘Technology is the next big thing for the fashion industry,’ said Bajaj.

Samshék -- the name is a mashup of his, and his cofounder sister's, Samiksha Bajaj -- sprang from the realization that the fashion industry has not kept up with the tech boom:

‘If we bring in technology, and we make the process faster, and we deliver that with high quality, then we have the next big thing,’ explained Bajaj.

That 'Next Big Thing' is replacing tape measures and scissors with artificial intelligence and automation. Samshék makes women's fashions that fit any shape or size perfectly: complete customization.

Customers enter four measurements when they order -- and can alter anything from neckline to sleeve length online.

Dresses average 80 dollars - tops are under 50 -- and orders are delivered within 5 days.

‘It's affordable luxury clothing,’ says Bajaj.

Tech also makes this Seattle startup a global company: their designer is in Italy, their clothes are made in India, their customer base -- worldwide. Bajaj also takes pride in the fact that their manufacturing plant in his native India employs mostly women, and pays them a fair living wage.

Taking the idea from concept to reality involved a lot of 3 am Skype sessions and one-hundred and-fifteen-hour work weeks, but Bajaj says there's an additional secret to his company's success.

‘With a good team you can do anything, you can do wonders.’

The logo is a golden unicorn that represents Individuality, Immediacy, and Innovation: Samshék's guiding principles.

But to customers, that unicorn means something else: finding that elusive perfect fit.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV