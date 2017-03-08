Uniforms tell women's history in Auburn

Alice Miller is one of the nation's premier collectors of vintage women's uniforms.

AUBURN, WASH.- - A room full of clothes can chronicle an entire century of history. Such is the case at Auburn's White River Valley Museum.

They've dedicated an entire room to women's uniforms that span most of the 20th century.

As women worldwide celebrate International Women's Day, an exhibit like this becomes especially meaningful.

From its "Hello Girls" outfits from World War I to World War II Royal Air Force uniforms to a paper flight attendant dress from the 1960's to the firefighter outfits of today, the show helps us "walk in the shoes" of women who changed the world.

"Women at Work" runs through June 18th.

