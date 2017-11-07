Featuring: Best Doughnuts, Daddy's Donuts; Best Teacher, Michael Andersen; Best Food Truck, The Vet Chef; Gene Juarez Color and UpDo trends, KEXP Music that Matters, Mateo Messina's Epoch, NBC's This is Us.
Here are all of the 2017 BEST of Western Washington winners announced on Tonight's show, Congrats!
BEST Donuts, Daddy's Donuts
BEST Cakes (Not Wedding Cakes), Borracchini's Bakery
BEST Pies, Snohomish Pie Company
BEST Chocolate, Theo Chocolate
BEST Ice Cream, Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream
BEST Teacher, Mr. Michael Andersen
BEST Food Truck, The Vet Chef
BEST Manicure and Pedicure, Apollo Nails & Spa
BEST Makeup Artist, Makeup by Tracie
BEST Acupuncture, Blue Waters Acupuncture Center
BEST Facial, Dermavita - Skin Care Clinic
BEST Day Spa, Massage, Manscaping, Gene Juarez Salons & Spas
BEST Records and CDs, Easy Street Records
