Featuring: Best Doughnuts, Daddy's Donuts; Best Teacher, Michael Andersen; Best Food Truck, The Vet Chef; Gene Juarez Color and UpDo trends, KEXP Music that Matters, Mateo Messina's Epoch, NBC's This is Us.

Here are all of the 2017 BEST of Western Washington winners announced on Tonight's show, Congrats!

BEST Donuts, Daddy's Donuts

BEST Cakes (Not Wedding Cakes), Borracchini's Bakery

BEST Pies, Snohomish Pie Company

BEST Chocolate, Theo Chocolate

BEST Ice Cream, Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream

BEST Teacher, Mr. Michael Andersen

BEST Food Truck, The Vet Chef

BEST Manicure and Pedicure, Apollo Nails & Spa

BEST Makeup Artist, Makeup by Tracie

BEST Acupuncture, Blue Waters Acupuncture Center

BEST Facial, Dermavita - Skin Care Clinic

BEST Day Spa, Massage, Manscaping, Gene Juarez Salons & Spas

BEST Records and CDs, Easy Street Records

