Tue, 11/7 - Daddy's Donuts, Kenmore - BOWW Reveal Week - Full Episode

Kim Holcomb hosts from Daddy's Donuts, the winner of 2017's BEST Doughnuts title. Featuring: Best Doughnuts, Daddy's Donuts; Best Teacher, Michael Andersen; Best Food Truck, The Vet Chef; Gene Juarez Color and UpDo trends, KEXP Music that Matters, Mat

KING 8:11 PM. PST November 07, 2017

Featuring:  Best Doughnuts, Daddy's Donuts; Best Teacher, Michael Andersen; Best Food Truck, The Vet Chef;  Gene Juarez Color and UpDo trends,  KEXP Music that Matters, Mateo Messina's Epoch, NBC's This is Us.  

Here are all of the 2017 BEST of Western Washington winners announced on Tonight's show, Congrats! 
 
BEST Donuts, Daddy's Donuts
BEST Cakes (Not Wedding Cakes), Borracchini's Bakery
BEST Pies, Snohomish Pie Company
BEST Chocolate, Theo Chocolate
BEST Ice Cream, Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream
BEST Teacher, Mr. Michael Andersen
BEST Food Truck, The Vet Chef
BEST Manicure and Pedicure, Apollo Nails & Spa
BEST Makeup Artist, Makeup by Tracie
BEST Acupuncture, Blue Waters Acupuncture Center
BEST Facial, Dermavita - Skin Care Clinic
BEST Day Spa, Massage, Manscaping, Gene Juarez Salons & Spas
BEST Records and CDs, Easy Street Records
 
Keep your eyes peeled, we're announcing winners all week! www.king5.com/best #BOWW #RevealWeek #2017Winner
 
 

'Epoch' is Mateo Messina's 20th annual concert benefiting Seattle Children's

The latest updo and color trends from Gene Juarez - Voted 2017's BEST

Live music in Seattle, week of 11/7 - KEXP's Music That Matters

The Vet Chef food truck serves elite fusion food - Voted 2017's BEST

'Cheering' on his students, teacher Michael Andersen voted 2017's BEST

Try irresistible donut sundaes at Daddy's Donuts - Voted 2017's BEST

