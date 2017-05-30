Try the cupcubes and squones at Cubes Baking Co.

Instead of cupcakes, they serve "cupcubes" at Cubes Baking Co., where every baked good is square.

SEATTLE - What's three-dimensional, has four sides, and tastes delicious? Everything Kevin Moulder creates at Cubes Baking Company.

"Pretty much everything is square,” he said. “The only thing that's not square are our coffee cups, because I cannot find a disposable or compostable square shaped coffee cup."

The new bakery in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood features "squones" - or, square scones – which may be the world's first.

"Our cupcakes are square, we call them ‘cupcubes,’” Moulder said. "Corn muffins are in a square muffin shape... we make traditional Mexican conchas which are traditionally round but ours are ‘concha cubes.’"

The entire bakery is Mexican-pastry influenced, and self serve. Customers grab a tray and tongs, take what they like, and pay the cashier.

Moulder also specializes in custom cubed cakes – though he’ll use other shapes, too, by request.

There’s also a large graffiti-inspired mural, painted by Moulder’s brother.

“The space is really cool, it's not what I would really expect from a bakery,” said first-time customer Stephanie Morriss.

Moulder hopes his unique twist on traditional sweets will appeal to customers with a taste for symmetry.

“I would really just hope that they are excited and want to come back and realize that trying a new thing is always a good thing,” he said.

Cubes Baking Co.

2315 N. 45th Street

Open Tuesday-Sunday

