Tru times two: Former Seahawk tries hockey

KENT, WASH.- - Marcus Trufant's played football his whole life. He's never tried hockey until now. And since they kinda share the same name, the perfect guy to teach this former Seahawk is Seattle Thunderbird Alexander True.

True showed Tru how to handle a stick, turn on a dime and celebrate a goal!

The T-Birds begin their first round playoff series tonight at the ShoWare Center in Kent. Game 2 is tomorrow.

Marcus' Barbershop radio co-host Terry Hollimon and King-TV's Michael King provided insightful commentary from the penalty box. They were most impressed at how much Marcus resembled Bambi on the ice.

