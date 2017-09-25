Travel to outerspace at Greenwood Space Travel Supply Co.

Greenwood Space Travel Supply Co.

SEATTLE - If it exists in the galaxy, chances are you'll find it at Greenwood Space Travel Supply Company.

Stocked on the shelves are things like astronaut ice cream, canned elements (like neon, nitrogen, argon), and a black hole starter kit.

When customers purchase anything from the store, they're not only outfitting a space mission. They're helping fund an educational journey for local kids.

All the proceeds from the store go directly to 826 Seattle, a non-profit writing and tutoring center that helps 3,000 kids a year for free.

"We're entering our 10th year in service to kids in Seattle," says Executive Director Terry Hein. "Ten years ago, this entire store was created by volunteers."

Greenwood Space Travel Supply Company encourages something in both its curious customers and the kids it benefits: to never stop believing in what's out there.

8414 Greenwood Avenue North

Seattle, WA 98103

