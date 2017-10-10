Trap Yoga puts the twerk in your downward dog

There's hot yoga, baby yoga, broga...but Abiola Akanni serves up her yoga with a little twerk.
"I like to think I'm the only one who twerks it in a down dog," says the longtime yogini.
Classically trained, she started to stray and came up with her own moves at home incorporating trap music, dance and boxing.
"And so I kept it underground. My friends kept pushing me you should share this share this. And then I finally did and it just blew up."
Now she teaches in Seattle under the name "Yoga by Biola."
Next class is October 19 at Washington Hall in Seattle.
