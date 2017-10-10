Trap Yoga puts the twerk in your downward dog - KING 5 Evening

There's hot yoga, baby yoga, broga...but Abiola Akanni serves up her yoga with a little twerk."I like to think I'm the only one who twerks it in a down dog," says the longtime yogini.Classically trained, she started to stray and came up with her own m

KING 7:45 PM. PDT October 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories