Tour Seattle's Cannabis Culture

A group gets a tour of the growing facility at Dawgstar Cannabis.

SEATTLE - There are local tours for wine, spirits and beer. Now the latest Washington craft industry has a tour of its own too. Cannabis.

Michael Gordon is the co-founder of Kush Tourism , a Seattle company that, among other things, gives guided tours to places involved in Seattle budding marijuana business.

"We're always fighting against the public stigma, and we think one of the best ways of getting over that is actually introducing people to the growers, to the people making chocolate in the stores, showing them where the dispensaries are and just giving them access to information," said Gordon.

"Our first stop today is the Boro School of Glass part of 7 Point Studio. We start by showing you around the studio. Specifically, we're looking at how glass pieces are made," said Gordon. "It's a step by step process from start to finish so you can really understand how that pipe was made."

"The next part of the tour we visit Dawg Star Cannabis ," said Gordon. "At the grow operation you're going to be able to see the life cycle of the plant. Everything from a tiny little clone to big plants. They are flowering and then they are harvested. So we're going to see all the way till they are a curried bud ready to out to market."

"The third place were going to be visiting today is Evergreen Herbal ," said Gordon.

Here riders learn how pot can be processed into edible from lemonade to chocolate bars.

"So we actually get to learn about the extraction process. Processing cannabis so it's a useful product for edibles."

One stop show you don't have to neither smoke nor eat cannabis to take it in.

"We're going to be visiting Mary's . They produce a trans-dermal patch. A patch the goes on your skin and delivers cannabis right into your blood stream."

And finally, like any tour, all roads lead to the gift shop.

"We're going to be visiting Seattle Cannabis Company ," Gordon said. "In the store, you have a variety of products, everything from edibles to concentrate and flowers. And very, very knowledgeable bud tenders. "

For Lion Curran from Philadelphia, the tour was just what he was looking for.

"Very mellow type tour. No pressure no one was trying to sell you anything. No one was trying to bolster their place. It was a tour where they showed you soup to nuts," said Curran.

So it may be a while before cannabis is as accepted a craft as beer or wine, but Kush Tourism hopes their tour can be a road to enlightenment.

"We are on the cutting edge here in Seattle. Is really a lot of fun to be a part of," said Gordon.

