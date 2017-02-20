Top 5 Northwest Lighting Trends

(Photo: Erickson, Anne)

SEATTLE - Lots of light is the perfect cure for a northwest winter --

And these are the top trending ways to light up your home... And your life.

Shannon Wertman manages Seattle's Ferguson Showroom -- a destination for decorators.

"One of the fun things about working here is you get to see all the new trends and the new styles, and you get to experiment," she said.

Trend 1 - Go for the Gold. But not just any gold...

"Gold isn't your polished brass gold, it's your softer gold that can really compliment a room, really make it look warm, it's very popular right now," Wertman said.

Trend 2 - LED - it's come a long way.

"So LED is amazing, it's going to give you longer light output, it's going to give you better light output in some cases, as well as you can hide the bulb, so you're able to focus on the light fixture," explained Wertman as she showed off some sculptural LED lights.

Trend 3 - Northwest Natural.

Wertman says anything 'Of the earth' is extremely popular right now, and showed us a pendant made of thin cut stone called 'Rock Star' to illustrate the trend.

Trend 4 - Texture.

Anything that casts an interesting shadow fits in this category:

"So Texture in lighting is really fun, because you can take a plain wall, and when you have the light on, you can have the texture of the element, highlighting the wall and it's a piece of art in itself."

Chandeliers with a twist are popular right now. (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

Trend 5 - We're calling this 'Not your Grandma's Chandelier'.

"Exactly," said Wertman, who also calls this a new angle on crystal. "So it's totally jazzed up. In some cases, very modern, in some cases it still has the older era look but it's cleaner."

The designers at Ferguson are the first to see lighting trends come and go, so their final piece of advice if you want a change? Aim for something that makes you smile when you flip that switch.

Copyright 2017 KING