Tom Hiddleston critique's reporter's acting skills

Kong Skull Island star Tom Hiddleston reviews Evening reporter Saint Bryan's acting skills.

SEATTLE - The new King Kong movie Kong Skull Island comes out Friday. Evening reporter Saint Bryan recently did a press junket in Los Angeles where he got the chance to talk to the stars.

The entrance of the interview room was over the top with a setup of a huge display of posters and then you would enter a noisy, dark room and suddenly find yourself in a spooky jungle.

Saint decided to fully immerse himself in the experience -- a little acting if you will -- and then show it to Kong Skull Island star Tom Hiddleston. Watch the full clip to see the review.

