Tom Douglas demonstrates how to make Fried Green Tomatoes - KING 5 Evening
Wondering what to do with any green tomatoes you have lying around from your summer garden? Look no further!The Hot Stove Society's Chef Tom Douglas explains and demonstrates his recipe for fried green tomatoes.
KING 8:00 PM. PDT October 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
Suspect in case of woman's body found on road arrestedOct 24, 2017, 10:26 a.m.
-
Mom of autistic student sues school district for 'abuse'Oct 25, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
Baby food and formulas tested positive for arsenic,…Oct 25, 2017, 10:01 a.m.