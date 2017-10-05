Tip Toland's sculptures may be too real for you - KING 5 Evening

"I love detail.I get so excited by detail," Toland said.So much "detail" the art world calls Tip Toland a hyper realist. Her works are meticulously accurate. Some sculptures may even have human hair. But each has something extra--always by design.

KING 7:38 PM. PDT October 05, 2017

