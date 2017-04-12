Thunderbirds mascot Cool Bird takes on Evening reporter Saint Bryan

Cool Bird is the mascot of the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Cool Bird, the mascot of the Seattle Thunderbirds, can’t look. These are exciting days at the Showare Center in Kent where the home team T-Birds hope to advance in the WHL play-offs by sweeping the Everett Silvertips in Game 4 Friday night.

The Silvertips haven’t won yet, but they haven’t made it easy on the T-Birds either. All games have been decided by one goal.

For those missing out on local hockey action, Saint and Cool Bird met on the ice today for a bruising Best of 5 goal scoring shoot out.

Showare Center

625 W James St, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 856-6777

